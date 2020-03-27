If you grew up in the 70s and 80s, you got to experience the peak of the Harlem Globetrotters. The team was known for having some of the most talented basketball players in the world. They were and still are a traveling act that always comes through with some insane tricks out on the basketball court. One of the most celebrated members of the Harlem Globetrotters was Curly Neal who was known for his handles and infectious personality.

Unfortunately, Neal died on Thursday morning at the age of 77. Immediately after the news of his death, Jeff Munn, the Globetrotters general manager, took to Twitter to offer a statement on the death of a beloved star.

“We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known,” Munn said. “Curly’s basketball skill was unrivalled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide.”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also offered some condolences saying: “Hard to express how much joy Curly Neal brought to my life growing up. RIP to a legend." It's clear that Neal had a huge impact on many people's lives and he will certainly be missed in the basketball community.

