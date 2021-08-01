mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Curly J Spits Bars And Melodies On Brand New Track "No Drill"

Alexander Cole
August 01, 2021 16:14
48 Views
10
0
Image via Curly JImage via Curly J
Image via Curly J

No Drill
Curly J

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Curly J is back with another track that shows off the full array of his talents.


New York artist Curly J is a self-proclaimed "King Of Melodies" and when it comes to his music, he wears the title well. Throughout the last couple of years, he has delivered a steady stream of new tracks, including the effort "Bag Different 3.0" which was covered by this site just last year in November. Needless to say, Curly J is in the midst of perfecting his craft and he has improved with each new effort. This improvement is on full display in his latest track called "No Drill."

In this song, Curly J can be found over the top of some wavy production all while he drops some smooth melodies and solid bars that merge together effortlessly. Curly J raps about making it in the rap game and how his team is on top of their game and winning at life. You can tell Curly J is enjoying his success, and it won't be long before he is a household name.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got the whole damn league tryna scout for us
Number one team, pass and rush
We just gonna run up them numbers
They was tough but we turned them to runners

Curly J
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  48
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Curly J curly j No Drill new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Curly J Spits Bars And Melodies On Brand New Track "No Drill"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject