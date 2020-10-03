Curly J Is Stepping In With The "Big Dawgs"

New York has a lot of dope music coming out of the five boroughs but maybe we should start paying attention to more upstate music besides Griselda.

Hempstead rapper Curly J has been making a name for himself running up the numbers with Speaker Knockerz inspired melodic numbers like "Kappa" and "Keep it 100."

He's sure not lacking confidence, rapping "only been at this sh*t for a year/but imma be running the rap game." He's adamant about being the next "King of Melodies," proclaiming himself as such throughout his music.

His keen ear for melodies is evident in the numerous flows he employs in the song and he is certainly precociously adaptable. He morphs from spitter to singer over a galloping beat from producers Mektro & SAG.

Check out the video for "Big Dawgs" below. Do you think we'll be seeing more from Curly J in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

My b*tch is bad and boujee with a bubble butt

Even in scrimmages still cannot run with us

N****s is jealous of me now they tearing up

I'm going hard now they thinking the heat is up

I am just getting started now i'm gearing up

N**** you still trying better give it up

I am the best to do it it ain't clear to him

Might have to take the person who is dear to him

Hit em with Sharingan and put some fear in em

Might do the dash on n****s disappear on em