Curly J Declares Himself "One Of The Best" On New Single

Aron A.
June 29, 2021 19:41
One Of The Best
Curly J

Curly J unveils his latest single, "One Of The Best."


Curly J has been rising from the depths of Instagram fame to establishing himself as a fresh, new voice to emerge out of New York. With the rise of drill, the Hampstead native has been a name to watch out for. His melodious delivery and keen ear for production helped propel his career and the release of Kingdom earlier this year has put him on our radar.

On Friday, the rapper returned with a brand new single to heat up the season with "One Of The Best." The braggadocious record finds Curly J talking his shit and reflecting on his stomping ground. "I work way hard, no we are not equal/ Please do not dap me like one of your people," he raps on the record.

His latest release follows "No Hoodie" which recently became his first video to reach 1M views.

Quotable Lyrics
All of my exes are mad at they loss
Don't hate on my grind, you don't know what it cost
On my way to the top, I'll be right where the stars be
They know who I am so they don't even charge me

