Curly J Comes Through With 8 Tracks On New EP, "The World Is Yours"

Hayley Hynes
March 27, 2022 17:59
The World Is Yours
Curly J

"One of the Best" and "No Hoodie" are among Curly J's latest arrivals.


The self-proclaimed "King of Melodies" is back! On Friday, March 25th, New York's Curly J delivered an 8-track EP, The World Is Yours, to his fans. Among the project's titles aree "No Hoodie" and "ATL," which he shared as a single earlier this month

"Whole lotta slime, whole lotta slat / I know some n****s that won't make it back / I know some bitches I hit from the back / We gon' turn up Atlanta, the club where it's at," he spits on the aforementioned early release.


To accompany his latest project, the rising star also shared a music video for the second title, "Bullets," which takes viewers inside a residential home where Curly and his friends are unexpectedly attacked by a shooter.

"Your music is fire can't wait for you to blow up," one YouTube user wrote in the comments. "This is fireeeee! Curly J up NEXT!" another listener chimed in.

What's your favourite title on Curly J's The World Is Yours? Stream the EP on Apple Music, Spotify, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Tonight

2. Bullets

3. WHO RIDE

4. One of the Best

5. ATL

6. No Hoodie

7. Love Letter

8. MOONLIGHT

