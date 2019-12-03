Larry David is a legend. The mastermind behind Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry's misadventures have made for brilliant television for decades now. With Curb's ninth season officially in the books, culminating in a climactic battle of wits between Larry and Lin Manuel Miranda, many were intrigued about the tenth season and all its madcap offerings. Now, HBO has shared a brand new trailer for the upcoming season, confirming that it would be dropping in January 2020.

Though the clip in question does little to divulge any plot information, it certainly remains on brand. In true Larry fashion, the beloved curmudgeon finds himself struggling with a modern-day toaster, growing visibly more frustrated with each wasted minute. It's simple in its premise, but effective enough to spark some hype for Curb's imminent return. Check it out for yourself below.

In the meantime, why not revisit some of your favorite Curb moments in the comment section? And more importantly, where do you think the long-running show will stand in the great comedy series hierarchy of our time?