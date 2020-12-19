An unlikely beef has popped up in the rap world involving cupcakKe and Sukihana. The pair of women in rap have coexisted without conflict until recently when cupcakKe took aim at over a dozen of her fellow artists. She recently released her "How to Rob (Remix)" single, a controversial track where she named Migos, Offset, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, DreamDoll, Lizzo, City Girls, 6ix9ine, Chief Keef, Mulatto, Lil Kim, Young M.A., Flo Milli, G Herbo, Sukihana, Sada Baby, Lil Durk, and more. Many of those artists were on the receiving end of insults, and while almost everyone ignored their jabs, Sukihana decided to bite back with a response track.

We previously reported on the Love & Hip Hop Miami rapper sharing her "Rob Who" reply to cupcaKe, and the embers weren't even finished smoldering before cupcaKe returned with her clap back, "The Gag Is." Fans have taken over social media to talk about these two going back and forth, leaving many excited about overt diss tracks as opposed to rappers taking subliminal shots without naming names.

We're not sure if you've been keeping up with this, so we've included a few snippets of the singles below. Read through a few reactions and let us know if rap needs to ignite more beefs to keep the competitive nature of Hip Hop and rap alive, or if the genre should be more focused on ridding itself of hostility born out of harsh bars.