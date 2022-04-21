Cupcakke Tackles Nicki Minaj & Fivio Foreign's "We Go Up"

Nicki Minaj is readyin the release of her forthcoming project and over the months, she's built the anticipation with a handful of singles. She dropped two singles with Lil Baby before diving into the drill sound alongside Fivio Foreign on "We Go Up." Though it dropped in March, "We Go Up" has slowly bubbled up, especially with the recently released music video.

On Tuesday, Nicki Minaj presented the opportunity for rappers to submit verses over the instrumental for the remix. cupcakKe just slid through with her submission, and perhaps, Nicki shouldn't look any further. The Chicago rapper pops out with different pockets of flows and menacing punchlines. Her ferocious delivery syncs up with the icy drill production, proving that cupcakKe really isn't one to be played with on the mic.

Check out the latest from cupcakKe below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Claim you the biggest, well, bitch, I feel bigger

You got the Glock but you not a real killer

Look like my finger be doin' the jerk

When I'm pullin' it back on that muhfuckin' trigger (Ah, ah, ah)

I'm independent but, yeah, I'm that n***a

I don't split checks so these bitches is bitter

I'm over that casket, feelin' fantastic

Sprinkling roses with Salt Bae rhythm

