What a time to be CupcakKe.

Just a week after the Chicago rapper returned to social media, flaunting a 30-pound weight loss, she announced that she has signed an $8 million deal.

"Your girl just signed a 8 million $ deal God is soooooooooooooo good ... I have no words right now," she revealed across various platforms on Sunday.

She'd soon get the itch to share the wealth quick as she followed up with an Instagram post, flexing $60,000 in a Louis Vuitton bag, offering to give it away on Monday: "Giving away this 60k tommorow 👀 TAG 3 FRIENDS WHO NEED HELP RIGHT NA & make sure you following the kid 😏"

The announcement tops off a year in which CupcakKe has held off on full-length outputs, opting to deliver on a handful of singles instead, with the most recent being September's "Grilling Niggas." That same month, CupCakKe was entangled in her fair share of antics, however. Prominently, she alleged that she slept with singer Shawn Mendes "on purpose," labeling his girlfriend Camila Cabello as a racist. She would later deactivate her Instagram and announce that she'd be retiring from rap.

Despite the confusing series of events, CupcakKe has found herself on the right side of history as 2019 comes to an end.