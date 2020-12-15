cupcakKe Goes Into Vivid Detail On "Gum"

It's been two years since cupcakKe ran dropped off Eden and Ephorize which at one point, felt like it could've possibly been the final projects we'd hear from her. Out of frustration towards the powers that be, cupcakKe announced she was retiring from music. Apparently, that was short-lived as she announced an $8M deal just months later.

Throughout the year, she's delivered several stand-out records that showed flashes of brilliance. And today, she offers one more before we close out the year. "Gum," her sexually-charged anthem, should go down in the HOF for some of the freakiest bars in rap. On the record, cupcakKe tackles the production with charisma and humor with vivid details of her bedroom activities with references to Destiny's Child and The Proud Family.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I looked down and didn't know what to say

'Cause the pussy so ballin', need a lace front from Tay

And it's gon' get wet, so let gon' cop a towel

'Cause if the dick head long, we call that dick Oscar Proud



