While La La Anthony commanded a lot of attention at this past weekend's Power Book IV: Force premiere, Cuban Link's gorgeous blue dress has been getting plenty of praise as well.

The 25-year-old – whose real name is Jamira Haines – attended the event with her boyfriend 50 Cent and famous friends like Joseph Sikora, Ice-T, Coco Austin, and Jeremih, among many others.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Such an amazing time!" she captioned an Instagram post highlighting some of her favourite moments from the big evening. "This one's going to be (another) great show!! Congrats everyone #forcepremiere."

Elsewhere on her Instagram page, the model dropped off an intriguing fan theory that's gotten a lot of people talking. "What if Mecca is Ghost's brother?" the screenshot implored readers to ask themselves. "In book one, Tommy asked Ghost what happened to his brother and called him 'that Spanish [motherf*cker]' and Ghost said he was in the military."

"Then Money and Mecca talked about how he left her to join the military years ago [and] Ghost speaks Spanish too. These two are brothers, let's argue," the text continues above photos of the two characters in question.





Clearly, Cuban saw some validity in the speculation. "Wait wait hold up," she wrote in the caption. "Curtis better get his ass upstairs right now!! We gone talk about this one!!"

In other Force news, Sikora – who plays lead Tommy Egan – recently linked up with Nicki Minaj to star in her "Do We Have A Problem" music video, dropping this Friday. Read more about the actor's reaction to the teaser trailer here.