The late and great Big Pun recently was honored with a street renamed Big Pun Plaza after him in the Bronx. Many friends and associates of the late OF Terror Squad member attended the street naming ceremony, but Fat Joe notably skipped out on the events. He gave a lengthy explanation on Instagram live about why he skipped out on the events, citing issues with other attendees. "I could not go over there because there were people over there that I just ain't feeling and I ain't never gonna feel," he explained. Cuban Link is now responding to these claims, claiming he and members of Pun's family are who Joe was cryptically referring to in his statements.



First highlight how beautiful of a ceremony it was, he then expressed disappointment that the event did not receive more airtime. "As far as him talking about he will never stand next to us -- when I say, 'us,' those are the names I just dropped, you know everybody that came from Pun -- listen, it's never been about that," Cuban Link claimed. "He says Pun was his twin and he says prayers to Pun. Pun has been gone for 20 years so his prayers -- you don't usually use the word prayer to people like that who's been gone already."

He continued by then questioning what Fat Joe has done to honor Big Pun since his passing back in 2000. "Another thing is if you love Pun like you say you love Pun, usually love has a trail of actual physical attributes or things that you have done for him," he added. "So if you love Pun, whatchu have done for him? I wanna know, we all wanna know since you love him. I wanna see what things in his name have you fought for."



He then went on to add how the street named after Pun would've happened sooner if Joe had used his connections with politicians. "For a street to be named after Pun was actually something I would have expected you to take control of and made happen way back," Cuban Link said. "Remember it's 20 years and this is when it's getting done and that's because of the pressure and consistency of the people and [Big Pun's wife] Liza and what she has done."

He finished by telling Joe the feeling is mutual. "You don't have to be worrying about standing next to us or to me if you don't want to, I wouldn't want that either," he explained. "I wouldn't want that either right now, I understand. When you stand next to the truth, it's difficult. It's difficult to face the truth and I understand that's why you don't wanna do it. You teach your peoples and your family not to stand next to us because it's gonna feel different because when the truth is the truth, lies can't stand next to them."

