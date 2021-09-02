Terror Squad alum Cuban Link says that he was wrong about Fat Joe being a snitch after doing more research into the matter. Link had published paperwork on Instagram which had appeared to prove Joe was snitching, earlier this week.

“So, enough time has gone by,” Link said in a video online. “It’s time, the word is out, whatever it is, it’s childish shit. But the Joe situation and the paperwork, it was explained that I got it from Star. Star, if you go to his channel, you’ll see all the shit that’s going on. He was the one that set it off. He was actually getting mad that it wasn’t putting my name out there instead of him. I just shouted him out in everything I did because he’s the one who broke the story.”



John Sciulli / Getty Images

He went on to say that the paper work he was relying on for his accusation has turned out to be fake: “So the paperwork as it stands, it’s forgiven [sic]. I’m glad that I did not get put on by no fake rat n-gga, so there’s a part of me that is happy. Besides that, I did my own homework and it leads to dead ends … He’s not a rat. He’s not a snitch. Paperwork is fake … The truth right now as it stands, he cleared his name.”

Link's accusation caused Joe to go on Instagram live and defend himself. He even declared “I’d kill myself before I tell on somebody."

[Via]