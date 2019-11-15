Cuban Doll's "Savage Life" Features Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, Yella Beezy, & More

When the dolls started to infiltrate hip-hop last year, we were in a rush to determine which of the female rappers would reign supreme at the end of the day. Dallas rapper Cuban Doll has built up quite a prominent fanbase over the years, continuing to rise and working consistently on her brand. Her most recent project Savage Life shows progression, enlisting a number of solid guests for the feature verses. Calling on Trippie Redd, Yella Beezy, Lil Yachty, Molly Brazy, and more, Cuban is the real star on her new project.

Spanning nine songs, it won't take you too long to run through this body of work. Have a listen to Savage Life below and let us know your favorite song off it.

Tracklist:

1. Cupac

2. Money Talk

3. Amazin (feat. Yella Beezy, Lil Duke & Lil Yachty)

4. Moves

5. On Gang (feat. Molly Brazy)

6. Ohchee Walla

7. My Ex

8. Oh Wow (feat. Trippie Redd)

9. AGF (feat. Rubi Rose & Renni Rucci)