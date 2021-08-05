Breakups can cause exes to publicly call out their former lovers, and Cuban Doll has seemingly decided to target JayDaYoungan's sexuality. Cuban Doll is one of the latest artists to add her name to the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta roster but the drama isn't just unfolding on television. Earlier this year, it was announced that she was dating JayDaYoungan, and by April, Cuban shared images to social media showing that she trashed his ex's personal belongings.

JayDaYoungan and Cuban Doll's relationship may be over, but she isn't finished with him just yet. She tweeted the "real reason" they broke up and it has caused a slight uproar.

"The real reason me & jay broke up I went through his phone & seen gay stuff," she tweeted. "Ain't nothing with that I never said anything because I don't thinks he ready to tell y'all maybe I'm wrong for even saying this but it's honestly truth." She added, "It's okay I'm GAY ALSO [heart emojis]."

When the tweets were shared throughout social media, people called the messages "messy" while others believed they were similar to Blac Chyna's recent posts reportedly "outing" her ex, Tyga. Chyna would later return to say that she was hacked and would never disrespect the father of her child, so we'll have to wait to see how Cuban Doll follows this up, if she does at all.

