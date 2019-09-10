Cuban Doll, Renni Rucci & Ruby Rose Team Up For "A.G.F."

It feels like it's been a minute since Cuban Doll's dropped off some new music but she's back in action with her latest anthem, "A.G.F." With assistance from Renni Rucci and Ruby Rose, the three ladies drop off an anthem for booties across the world. The song's title stands for Ass Gettin' Fatter. Hopping on production from Zabba, Cuban Doll, Renni Rucci, and Ruby Rose team up for an anthem celebrating booties of all sorts -- small, big, and growing.

Cuban Doll didn't drop off a ton of music this summer. "A.G.F." marks her first single since the release of her project, Karma earlier this year. She hasn't detailed a follow-up project coming anytime soon but it seems like "A.G.F" might mark a new era for the rapper.

Quotable Lyrics

Bougie and bad, LaCienega

He hit from the back, it's a cinema

Can't fuck with no shrimp, I need ten of 'em

Fine with a nine is a minimum

