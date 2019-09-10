mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cuban Doll, Renni Rucci & Ruby Rose Team Up For "A.G.F."

Aron A.
September 10, 2019 12:37
87 Views
Cuban Doll Feat. Renni Rucci & Ruby Rose

Everyday is booty appreciation day with Cuban Doll, Renni Rucci, and Ruby Rose.


It feels like it's been a minute since Cuban Doll's dropped off some new music but she's back in action with her latest anthem, "A.G.F." With assistance from Renni Rucci and Ruby Rose, the three ladies drop off an anthem for booties across the world. The song's title stands for Ass Gettin' Fatter. Hopping on production from Zabba, Cuban Doll, Renni Rucci, and Ruby Rose team up for an anthem celebrating booties of all sorts -- small, big, and growing.

Cuban Doll didn't drop off a ton of music this summer. "A.G.F." marks her first single since the release of her project, Karma earlier this year. She hasn't detailed a follow-up project coming anytime soon but it seems like "A.G.F" might mark a new era for the rapper.

Quotable Lyrics
Bougie and bad, LaCienega
He hit from the back, it's a cinema
Can't fuck with no shrimp, I need ten of 'em
Fine with a nine is a minimum

Cuban Doll
Reject