We wouldn't be surprised if the IRS slid into Cuban Doll's DMs because the rapper just revealed that she has no intention of paying her taxes this year.

Nobody likes filing their taxes. It's a pretty mind-numbing task that we need to complete annually though. Rapper Cuban Doll is fed up with having to fill out so many forms just to hand over her hard-earned money to the government, so she's decided that she's just going to skip out on her taxes this year-- or so she says.



Timothy Norris/Getty Images

The 23-year-old rapper took to Twitter to reveal that she would rather be jailed than pay her taxes this year. "Paying taxes ain't for me," she allegedly tweeted this week. "I'll sit in jail f*ck y'all."

Many of the people commenting on her post are predicting that she actually will be jailed after making such a revelation publicly. Generally, you wouldn't want to announce that you're planning on skipping your taxes on social media, where the feds can easily see what you're posting.

In related news, Ja Rule was recently named in a lawsuit accusing him of skipping out on over $3 million in taxes. It seems as though Cuban Doll is taking a page out of his book.

What do you think about this?