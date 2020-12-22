Cuban Doll Lets Broads Know She's Got Their Men On "Watch Yo N***a"

Cuban Doll is back, giving the girls a run for their money and men. Since taking social media by storm back in 2012 as a social media personality, to bursting into the rap game in 2017 as the latest doll hailing out of Dallas, Texas, Cuban Doll has made a slow and steady rise to stardom and premium rap girl status.

Outside of rap, Cuban Doll has had a few quarrels, many of which she's never been the one to back down from. Cuban was involved in the mix with her ex, Chicago rapper Tadoe Da Savage and his beef with Tekashi, suffered from domestic violence with Tadoe, and went back and forth with the mother of 6ix9ine's child. Not to mention, her involvement in Offset and Cardi's entanglements as Offset reportedly asked to engage in a threesome with Cuban and her best friend Summer Bunni.

One thing is for sure, Cuban has no problem speaking her truth, defending her name, and well...defending her WAP and ability to take yo' man with no remorse.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bad b*tch galore, I know Lira too

Fly b*tch yeah, I been on a Lear too

I go jet on a broke n***a,

100 thou' make him choke n***a, I ain't neva spoke with cha,

I leave playas on seen,

p*ssy like crack in the 80's, you a feen