The plot thickens with regards to Cuba Gooding Jr's groping case. The actor's legal representation is now pushing back and asking for the case to be dropped because the accuser shared, in her own words, that she had a "warped mental state." The claims stem from quotes which were retrieved from the plaintiff's blog. After reviewing the blog's content, Gooding Jr. stated the following: "After reading and reviewing the motion to dismiss in the interest of justice, I was deeply surprised that the prosecutors office didn’t evaluate this woman’s history before undertaking to prosecute me in light of her warped mental state as revealed by her blog."

The blog post includes quotes like "I got diagnosed with depression, ADHD, Anxiety Disorder, and PTSD and basically learned that my brain was one big fat mass." Moreover, the accuser also quoted in her blog: "I am quite prideful. I must win." And perhaps the most disturbing, "[I]n a world of extensions and fake boobs, my short haircut paired with my moderate breast size makes me feel invisible. Some people are scared of others and want nothing more than to be invisible. I am not that type of person. I am starting to be seen." Clearly, this new evidence is not working on the accuser's favor and Cuba's lawyers, Mark Heller, and Peter Toumbekis filed a motion to have the whole thing dismissed. We expect further details on the case later.

