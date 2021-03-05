C.S. Armstrong Connects With Jay Rock On "Own Two"

Coming off a new deal with Republic Records and a recent studio session with none other than Dr. Dre, it's fair to say that melodist C.S. Armstrong has some impressive momentum going for him. Now, he's officially come through to deliver his new single "Own Two," bringing TDE lyricist Jay Rock into the fold for some bars.

Over a soulful instrumental from Mike N Keys, Armstrong's nostalgic vocals capture a vintage vibe as he reflects on the concept of duality. "When the words don't come out right, and when thÐµ feelings don't come out right," he sings. "I'd rather deal with it on my own than depend on you all my life." Jay Rock holds it down with a final statement, offering up a pair of verses for the occasion. "Nothin in this world really worth bein' upset about, a boy to a man and understand you gotta figure out," he raps. "Do he take the viscous route, do he take a different route? No matter what the way, they gon' try to take a ni**a out."

Be sure to keep an eye out for C.S. Armstrong's upcoming debut album Shotgun to arrive later this year, as it's clear that "Own Two" is only the beginning.

