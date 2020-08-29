We're sad to report that the daughter of Crunchy Black has reportedly died. Both VladTV and HipHopDX confirmed the news with sources close to both Crunchy Black and Da Mafia 6ix. Sources said that Crunchy Black's daughter was shot and killed outside of a hotel in Memphis with her boyfriend.

Police in Memphis responded to the shooting on Friday afternoon at the Fair View Inn & Suites on American Way, WMC5 Memphis reports. The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. and police said that they arrived on the scene where they found a man and woman dead. As a large number of police officers and cruisers swarmed the scene and taped it off, a big group of family and friends gathered where they were seen crying, hugging, and consoling each other. Police weren't able to provide the family and friends of the victim much information at the time.

A man arrived on the scene and revealed that the woman victim was the mother of his child. The woman's aunt showed up to the scene and said she had a son and a daughter, though, at the time, it wasn't clear who the male victim was.

The shooter is still reportedly on the run.

We send our thoughts and prayers to Crunchy Black and his family.

