She's been taking a few hits lately, but that hasn't stopped Saweetie from pressing forward. The rapper's explosive breakup with Quavo was a trending topic on social media and later, Kevin Samuels sat down with Joe Budden to explain why, on a scale of one to 10, he gave Saweetie's looks a "six." The Bay Area artist's "Slow Clap" collaboration with Gwen Stefani wasn't well-received by fans, and now, Three 6 Mafia's Crunchy Black is weighing in with his opinions.

Black caught up with VladTV and spoke about Saweetie and Quavo's break up, most notably the rumors that the Migos rapper had a Bentley he gifted to Saweetie repossessed. "Yeah, I thought they said that he sent the repo people to take the car back from the b*tch," said Black.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

"'Cause he was smart enough to not cash out on that car. Do that lease sh*t. You know what I'm saying? So, he was smart to lease that car so he was able to send them over there and tell a b*tch, 'Give my car back,'" Black continued. "And Saweetie, she—that's a...she's a typical b*tch. She's a typical b*tch. Hoes always, and that's the reason why, this part of this interview, I'm finna go in on these b*tches. Hoes always tryin' to get somethin' for nothin'. Listen to me: D*ck is more important than p*ssy at the same time. Hey, just as well as you can sell your p*ssy, I can go sell my d*ck."

"Now, it's just a difference from you selling yo p*ssy and tryin' to whip it on a n*gga, but if I'm focused enough, I'mma whip this d*ck on a b*tch and she gon' have to pay me for what I'm doing for her. That's the reason why I'm sayin' I'm pimpin'." Black's comments have been polarizing, as many men agree with him while ladies felt he was being disrespectful. Watch Crunchy Black explain his thoughts in full below and let us know your thoughts.