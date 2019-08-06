Philadelphia 76ers All Star Ben Simmons posted a video on his instagram story over the weekend, detailing how he was unexpectedly turned away from the Crown Casino in his native Australia.

In the since deleted video, Simmons describes (H/T TMZ):

"I find it so crazy that the only guy who doesn’t get checked to go into the casino is this guy,” Simmons said while pointing to his Caucasian buddy.

"I get checked, Mike gets checked and Taj gets checked," Ben added. His white buddy then chimes in, "Not me!" While showing the security guards, Ben says, "Thank you, Crown Casino."

He added, "They didn’t let me in, or him or this guy. Wow, we got a long way to go."

However, a spokeswoman for Crown Casino says Simmons and his friends weren't denied, and were simply asked to provide ID. "Crown strenuously rejects reports that it discriminated against a group of visitors last night," the statement said.

"Crown's internal security policy requires our security officers to check identification of those persons they believe to be under the age of 25, this is an enhanced safeguard to ensure that no one under the age of 18 is permitted entry to the Casino Floor as required by Law."