Back in 2018, international soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Juventus in the Italian league Serie A, was accused by Kathryn Mayorga of raping her in Las Vegas back in 2009. Ronaldo was quick to deny all of the allegations but Mayorga filed a rape lawsuit against the soccer star. Now, it is being reported by Bloomberg that the lawsuit has been quietly dropped which means Ronaldo is now off the hook.

When the allegations were first made, Ronaldo's endorsement deals were almost affected as Nike and EA Sports seemed to be concerned by what was being said. In the #MeToo era, these companies feel the need to do their due diligence in case one of their endorsers is revealed to be an abuser. Of course, with Ronaldo, no one knows exactly what happened as the lawsuit has been thrown out.

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Decisions inside of the courtroom are not made available to the general public so it is unknown if Ronaldo and Mayorga settled out of court or if she decided to rescind the lawsuit on her own accord.

Ronaldo helped lead Juventus to a Serie A title this year, although they ultimately fell at the hands of Ajax in the Champions League quarter-final.

[Via]