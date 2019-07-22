Prosecutors say there isn't enough evidence to convict him.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in a bit of controversy over the last few months due to allegations that he raped a woman named Kathryn Mayorga while in Las Vegas back in 2009. Mayorga recently came out and accused Ronaldo of raping her in a hotel room and paying her $375,000 to keep quiet about it. The woman has since decided that she is no longer okay with their passed agreement and has since filed a federal lawsuit against the Juventus star. She also took her case to the police to try and get the star convicted of his alleged crime.
According to a report from TMZ, it was revealed that Ronaldo will not have to face charges in the rape case because prosecutors don't think they would be able to convict him. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office issued a long statement as to why they made their decision.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
"On August 28, 2018, V contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, asking that her sexual assault investigation be reopened, naming Cristiano Ronaldo as the offender. In spite of the passage of over nine years, Metro investigated her allegations," the statement reads. "A Request for Prosecution was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office on July 8, 2019. Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming."
While the criminal case has been closed, Ronaldo is still being sued.