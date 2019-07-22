Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in a bit of controversy over the last few months due to allegations that he raped a woman named Kathryn Mayorga while in Las Vegas back in 2009. Mayorga recently came out and accused Ronaldo of raping her in a hotel room and paying her $375,000 to keep quiet about it. The woman has since decided that she is no longer okay with their passed agreement and has since filed a federal lawsuit against the Juventus star. She also took her case to the police to try and get the star convicted of his alleged crime.

According to a report from TMZ, it was revealed that Ronaldo will not have to face charges in the rape case because prosecutors don't think they would be able to convict him. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office issued a long statement as to why they made their decision.