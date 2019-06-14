Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of rape during the late stages of 2018 by a woman he allegedly met in Las Vegas back in 2009. The woman in question, Kathryn Mayorga, launched a lawsuit against Ronaldo in Nevada but has since withdrawn with the hopes of bringing the lawsuit to Federal court. Well, according to TMZ, that's exactly what has happened as Ronaldo was successfully served his lawsuit papers which means he's headed to court.

Since being served the lawsuit, Ronaldo's lawyers have asked the judge for permission to create a 46-page document which will provide arguments to ultimately have the case thrown out by the court.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

When Mayorga first filed her lawsuit, she claimed that Ronaldo had paid her $375,000 to keep quiet about the alleged rape and that she was no longer okay with their agreement. As the report states, the Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. has reopened the case although they haven't made much progress as no charges have been laid against Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has vehemently denied these allegations in the past saying "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."

Stay tuned for updates regarding the case as we will be sure to bring them to you.