Earlier today, we reported that the rape lawsuit filed against Cristiano Ronaldo had been "quietly dropped." This was based on a report by Bloomberg who said Kathryn Mayorga was no longer going through with the lawsuit in Nevada. Now, it has been confirmed by ESPN that the lawsuit is still happening, except it's been moved from Nevada to a state court.

Larissa Drohobyczer, who is one of the attorney's working for Mayorga, spoke to the sports publication and explained why they had to change locations. Thanks to Ronaldo's status as a foreigner, it made more sense for them to bring it to a federal level.

"The charges were not dropped," Drohobyczer explained. "The state case was dismissed by us because we filed the identical claims in federal court due to federal court's rules on serving foreigners. We basically just switched venues but the claims remain."

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Back in 2018, Mayorga claimed that Ronaldo had raped her in a Las Vegas hotel back in 2009 and that he eventually paid her $375,000 to keep quiet. Ronaldo has denied the allegations and his team has yet to comment on the status of the lawsuit.

This year, Ronaldo led Juventus to a Serie A championship and also helped bring them to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.