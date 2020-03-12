Coronavirus concerns have grown exponentially over the last couple of weeks and now, it seems to be a dire situation. Last night was particularly rough as it was revealed that Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz in the NBA had the virus. He then passed the virus on to teammate Donovan Mitchell. Now, the league has been completely shut down until further notice. The virus has also been passed along to other sports. Recently, it was reported that Daniele Rugani of Juventus tested positive for the virus.

In the aftermath of this diagnosis, soccer megastar Cristiano Ronaldo has been forced into quarantine. This means he won't be able to interact with any of his teammates, for the time being. The Serie A is currently on a hiatus so he won't be missing any league action moving forward.

In the NBA, numerous teams will be undergoing quarantine measures as some squads interacted with Gobert. This has created some hysteria although the league is hoping its players will test negative and will be feeling better in two weeks. Needless to say, it's a scary time for sports leagues around the world.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring you the latest.