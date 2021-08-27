Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest stars in the entire world, and whenever he changes teams, fans are on high alert. For years, Ronaldo got to play for Real Madrid and when he left for Juventus, it was a massive deal. Now, after three years with the team, Ronaldo has decided to go elsewhere, and for the last week, fans have been anticipating where he could possibly go.

There were rumors that he could end up going to Manchester City, while others felt like he might go to North America. In recent days, however, there was a report that he could very well end up at his former club, Machester United, which is where he started out his career.

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Today, those rumors were confirmed as Fabrizio Romano reported that Man U and Ronaldo had officially come to terms on a new deal. This was then followed up by a tweet from Manchester United, who confirmed the news themselves. As you can imagine, the excitement was palpable, especially since Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time.

Ronaldo wasn't the only massive star to change teams this year as Lionel Messi went from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. The soccer world has been full of movement and now, Ronaldo is capping off what has been a summer for the ages.