This weekend, Cris Cyborg will try to avenge her latest loss against Amanda Nunes by hopping into the Octagon with Felicia Spencer. As of right now, Cyborg isn't looking for a rematch against Nunes although she told TMZ that she would consider it if she were to beat Spencer at UFC 240. During her recent interview, she was asked about some interesting comments made by UFC president Dana White, who believes Cyborg is simply too scared to try and fight with Nunes again. Cyborg didn't seem too surprised by the comments and even through some shots at White.

"You think I'm surprised when Dana say type of things like this?" Cyborg asked. "Dana White's never stepped in the case, never fight before ... because he's the promoter."

Cyborg also said that she's never had a great relationship with White so it's to be expected that he would shade her like that.

"I think that [Cyborg] is at the point where she's afraid to lose again. Losing again isn't something she's interested in," White said.

Nunes dropped Cyborg in 52 seconds the last time they fought and it was a devastating fight that left UFC fans pretty shocked by the outcome. Nunes continues to be seen as the best female UFC fighter ever while Cyborg is trying to fight her way back to the top.