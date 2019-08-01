Cris Cyborg came away with a huge win at UFC 240 this past weekend as she defeated her challenger, Felicia Spencer. As of right now, Cyborg is looking for a rematch against Amanda Nunes, although Dana White maintains that she is too scared to make it happen. White's assertions are a little ridiculous though when you realize how much of a warrior Cyborg really is. During her fight against Spencer, she ended up suffering a huge gash on her forehead which required multiple stitches. The UFC fighter ended up showing off the cut on Instagram today and it's pretty gruesome, to say the least.

You might want to prepare yourself before scrolling down to the Instagram post below. The photo isn't for the faint of heart and as Cyborg says, she could even see her skull at one point. Luckily, her skull is not visible in the photo but if you're squeamish at the sight of blood, you might want to turn away.

As the months go on, it will be interesting to see how her contract with the UFC works out as she tries to secure that rematch with Nunes. It's clear that she's confident she could win this time around and fans seem to want it.