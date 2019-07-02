Kawhi Leonard is the last big name free agent available right now and fans are anxiously awaiting his decision and where he will be playing basketball next season. As of right now, three teams are Kawhi's radar including the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Los Angeles Lakers. It seems as though the media wants Leonard to go to the Lakers, although there has been no indication that he wants to leave the Raptors who he just won a championship with.

Today, FS1's Cris Carter took to Twitter with an update on Leonard, although it doesn't really seem like Leonard will be letting us know what's happening anytime soon. "Kawhi update: I’ve just been informed Kawhi has not made a decision. To think the Lakers are ahead of the Clippers or the Raptors would be wrong," Carter explained.

It was reported by Kendrick Perkins that Leonard was meeting with the Clippers last night, which led him to ponder the effectiveness of the meeting. Based on Carter's post, it seems like Leonard is deciding between the Raptors and the Clippers, but we can't know for sure.

Kawhi is an incredibly private person so we probably won't know his decision until he announces it himself. Stay tuned for more updates surrounding Free Agency.