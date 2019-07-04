Over the past few days, the entire NBA has been watching Kawhi Leonard to see which team he decides to sign with for the upcoming season. As of right now, the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Toronto Raptors are all in contention. According to Jalen Rose, Leonard will be signing with the Raptors on a two-year deal, while other pundits believe he will be joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Today, it was revealed by Chris Broussard that Leonard was offered a role with Drake's label OVO and now, we have another update courtesy of Cris Carter.

Carter has been on the frontlines of "Kawhi Watch" and took to Twitter to tell people not to hold their breath on a decision today. "After very impressive meetings with the Toronto Raptors and others yesterday, reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and his team haven’t made a decision and there won’t any announcement TODAY," Carter wrote. "Enjoy the 4th of July."

As you can imagine, fans were pretty upset by the news and reacted with some pretty hilarious memes. Every other free agent seemingly had their mind made up by the time the season had finished, so Kawhi's delayed response has frustrated fans of the fan bases he is about to impact.

Check out what fans had to say about the news in the tweets below.