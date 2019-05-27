Following Nipsey Hussle's death the saying that "The Marathon Continues" has functioned as a rallying cry for maintaining the Crenshaw rapper's legacy and doubling as an impetus to follow the example he laid during his lifetime.

In the same spirit of preserving such a legacy, it appears the members of the Crips street gang that Nip was affiliated with are looking to make "The Marathon continues" an official trademark in order to use the profits from such a move to continue the community work that Nipsey began.

It was on May 16th that Crips LLC filed a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In the filing the organization outlines plans to make use of the trademark to generate revenue through "conducting youth sports programs; Concert booking; Developing educational manuals for others in the field of community organizing, gang prevention, gang intervention; Direction of making radio or television programs; Entertainment in the nature of boxing contests; Entertainment services in the nature of an ongoing reality-based television program; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of documentaries and films"

US Patent & Trademark Office

The Crips LLC along with the Bloods LLC were first formed in 2018 as a means of "rebranding of the organizations under the holding companies, and a refocused energy on the communities in South L.A."

Famously, Killer Mike challenged both companies to create their own brand of soda during one of his episode of Trigger Warning on Netflix. If this new filing proves to be successful, it will certainly maintain the spirit of enterprise that Nipsey championed during his lifetime.