CRIMEAPPLE’s Latest Project “Sancocho” Has Arrived

At the beginning of November, CRIMEAPPLE dropped off his advance single “Throw The Rice,” featuring production from his go-to guy, Buck Dudley, and vocals from talented MCs Primo Profit and RLX overtop of production that can only be described as “dark and trippy” with “dirty, slamming drums.”

The hit song comes from his newest album, Sancocho, which arrived on all streaming platforms today. The project also sees production from the likes of Ignorancia Sophisticada, Michaelangelo, Zoomo, Good Food, Brown13, Teyo, and Futurewaves, with CRIMEAPPLE carrying 7/8 titles on the tracklist by himself.

“Outta Town Oxtail,” “Platano On The Pole,” and “I Know You Know I Know” are just a few of the tracks you’ll hear while listening to the New Yorker’s latest drop-off. He’s been on a steady roll this year, already having shared three projects – YDFWC? in March, YDFWC?2 just a few months later, in June, and Cartagena in collaboration with DJ Muggs at the end of September.

Stream CRIMEAPPLE’s hot new project, Sancocho, below, and leave a quick review in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Agua Bendita

2. Throw The Rice (with Primo Profit & RLX)

3. Outta Town Oxtail

4. Cutting Onions

5. Platano On The Pole

6. Papa Dios

7. Chickenshit

8. I Know You Know I Know