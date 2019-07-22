Craig Xen Shares "CRY BABY, CELL 17" Video

Craig Xen follows up.

After delivering on last month's Broken Kids Club project, Craig Xen has returned with a new video to support project track "CRY BABY, CELL 17."

Directed by JMP, the video is filmed in Miami's Botanical Garden venue, visualizing the tribute penned in honor of late collaborators such as Lil Peep and XXXTENTACION, and serving as a proper extension of the Broken Kids Club debut.

The project ultimately served its part as a seven-track exploration of Xens innermost thoughts, weaving beween the deaths of close friends, battling addictions and finding a sense of self. Get into the euphoric new clip up top and sound off with your thoughts down below.