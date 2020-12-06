Craig Xen Returns With 10-Track Album "Why"

Craig Xen has steadily dropped new music over the last few years and as a result, he has been able to create a cult fanbase that follows his every move. The XXXTentacion affiliate has been able to refind his sound and has gone from melodic emo rock-infused tracks to gritty bars about his past experiences and some of the pain he has gone through over the years. On his latest project Why Xen continues to show that growth with a 10-track effort that runs at 21 minutes in length.

Upon listening to this project, you will immediately hear some hypnotic production which is a theme that is present all throughout the tape. It makes for a unique experience all while Xen offers up some solid bars about his life and the trials and tribulations he has had to endure. Longtime fans of the artist will certainly enjoy this new effort and if you're curious, you can stream it, below.

Tracklist:

1.Flickin’ Ash

2.Apple of His Eye

3.I Know

4.Roaring Lion

5.Why

6.Da Vinci

7.The Ranch (feat. Wavy Jone$)

8.Tool

9.Real Pain/Sad

10.False Guilt