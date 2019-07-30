Craig Xen Goes To XXXTentacion's Grave In "RUN IT BACK!" Video

Craig Xen releases the video for his newest XXXTentacion collaboration.

Days before dropping his new project Broken Kids Club, Craig Xen shared one of the older songs he had worked on with the late XXXTentacion. The track means a lot to the Members Only musician, who explained to us that he wanted X's fans to hear one last glimpse of the more aggressive Jah. "To me, that song is such an important piece to the culture because a lot of the new fans either don’t know about the roots of his sound or haven’t gotten into the older work, whatever it may be," said Xen. Now that we've had some time to digest the project, Craig has released the official video for his XXX collaboration, heading to the star's gravesite in the clip.

The video fits right in line with the artist's aesthetic, showing him and his crew getting masked up and heading out to commit a bank robbery. Once the money has been secured, we fast forward to a few decades after the crime took place where an older version of Craig Xen tells the story to a bunch of kids. He sits at XXXTentacion's real-life gravesite, featuring the mausoleum in the back. At the end of the two-minute clip, we're met with a "Long Live Jahseh" message on the screen.

Craig Xen is doing all he can to keep XXX's legacy alive. Read our recent interview with the rapper here and learn about his favourite memories with X.