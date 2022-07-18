Craig Robinson was forced to cancel his comedy show at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday night after an armed man entered the venue and ordered attendees to leave. After the building was vacated, the man opened fire inside.

“I’m safe," Robinson said in an update for fans on Instagram after the incident. “I’m cool. It was wild I was in the green room and they’re like, ‘Everybody get out.’ It was a moment for sure.”



Mike Windle / Getty Images

Robinson filmed the video while watching a Big Time Rush concert at the Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, as police directed him to the nearby theater until the “active shooter” situation was resolved.

"There was an active shooter in the comedy club. So they moved us over to this — there’s a concert going on so I thought I’d just share with y’all,” the comedian explained in the clip.

Robinson is perhaps best known for his work on The Office, as well as the many films he's appeared in throughout his career, including Hot Tub Time Machine, Pineapple Express, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, This is the End, and more.

No injuries were reported and the gunman was arrested.

Check out Robinson's Instagram video below.





[Via]