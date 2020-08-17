Though J. Cole's Dreamville label squad is occasionally misconceived to be a serious bunch, that couldn't be further from the truth. In reality, the team's camaraderie is at an all-time high, as evidenced by the two-week creative bonding session that was the Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 album recording session. And for those who dove into that ambitious project, it's likely that the Cozz and Reason-led "Lambo Truck" has remained a steady favorite, if only for the hilarious turn it takes in the climactic verse -- a turn that left J. Cole looking utterly petrified upon hearing it in the studio.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

While you think he would have gotten it out of his system, it would appear that Cozz isn't finished with trolling J. Cole quite yet. In fact, the Effected lyricist recently took to Instagram to fire off his own rendition of the iconic 2014 Forest Hills Drive album cover, challenging his label leader to a game of "who did it better." It didn't take long for the Dreamville team to catch wind of the post, with Omen and Ibrahim H voicing their amusement accordingly in the comment section.

Jokes aside, the post serves as a reminder that it really has been a minute since Cozz dropped an album, and hearing some of what he's been up to would be a welcome addition to the year. A nonstop force of creative energy and good vibes throughout the Dreamers 3 sessions, it's likely that Cozz has amassed a healthy collection of unreleased bangers he's sitting on -- and lest we forget, he and Reason have been steadily teasing a reunion crime spree, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a "Lambo Truck" sequel at some point in the near future. Check out Cozz's hilarious J. Cole parody below.