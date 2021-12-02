mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cozz Releases New EP "Fortunate"

Alex Zidel
December 02, 2021 09:43
Fortunate
Cozz

Dreamville's Cozz releases his new EP "Fortunate" with a feature from YG.


Los Angeles-based rapper Cozz has officially returned to the game with the release of his new project Fortunate. The seven-song EP is available on all streaming services, including one feature from YG on the song "Control Problems."

While this is a positive moment for Cozz, the rapper opened up to fans about being frustrated with the way the project was released on streaming services. According to him, the tracks are not in order.

"No lie I’m frustrated cuz I had an idea of how I want people to hear this ep but technical difficulties ddnt allow that to happen," said Cozz on Twitter on Wednesday night. "What’s below is the [correct] order so if u care enough, listen as is but if not fuck it the music is the same. This will be fixed by Friday enjoy."



This follows up single releases for "Fortunate" and "Addicted" from Cozz in recent weeks. Check out the new EP below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Cry
2. Higher Power
3. Addicted
4. Control Problems (feat. YG)
5. So Am I
6. Juice Bars
7. Fortunate

