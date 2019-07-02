Cozz, REASON, & Childish Major Bring Dreamville & TDE Together On "LamboTruck"

Dreamville and TDE put in work on their single "LamboTruck." On Monday, Dreeamville delivered two more singles that are said to be featured on their forthcoming release, Revenge of the Dreamers III: "Costa Rica" featuring Bas, J.I.D, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy, and Ski Mask The Slump God; and "LamboTruck" with Cozz, REASON, and Childish Major. These two come weeks after the label gave us "Down Bad" featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang, & Young Nudy along with "Got Me" with Ari Lennox,Ty Dolla $ign, Dreezy, & Omen.

"LamboTruck" is interesting as Cozz takes the time to share that he desires to put in more work with Dreamville. "Talked to Bas, we fiending for more / A n*gga done tried speaking to Cole / He be too busy but he be the bro / Sh*t, f*ck it, I know how it go / So if I can’t get a response from my label / And get some more food on my table / We can turn this thing into a fable / And take what I can if I’m able." Cozz also touches on the whole Dreamville-vs-TDE "rivalry" as he listed off the accomplishments of their artists. Check it out and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I got a reason to commit treason

But I'ma hit REASON and see what he think

About how he been treated at TDE

‘Cause I done been scheming

Schoolboy just dropped, give me the cue

I’m desperate enough to go do what it do

SZA done popped and y'all got Dot

I heard Jay Rock has been moving them units

Soul and Isaiah Rashad, boy, you n*ggas really at the top