Cozz Flips Two Drake Songs On "All Love/Jaded"

Cozz doesn't release music as frequently as we might want him to but every time he comes through, it's undeniable heat. Whether it's his contributions to Dreamville compilation projects or EP's like 2021's Fortunate, he leaves fans demanding more. That is especially the case with his freestyles, as well.

Over the weekend, Cozz blessed fans with a double whammy titled, "All Love/Jaded." The new freestyle finds the Dreamville record tackling two Drake songs -- one from Certified Lover Boy, the other from Scorpion -- where he puts his spin on the lush production. Cozz's versatility as an MC and vocalist take center stage on this one, too.

Take a listen to Cozz's latest freestyle below and let us know what you think in the comment section of "All Love/Jaded."

Quotable Lyrics

You said you couldn't focus with me 'round because I'm somethin' like a vacation

But somehow you was still always willin' to take it

You was makin' drives daily to see the boy, I enjoyed that

Thought of makin' you a key to put under the doormat

Hard workin' and independent, I always adored that

