The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly sending star wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is expected to be finalized, next week, assuming Cooper passes his physical.

After losing Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams, last season, the Browns enter this offseason looking to rebuild their receiving corps. The team has also reportedly informed Jarvis Landry that he has permission to seek a trade.



Landry still has one year left on his contract and is due $16.6 million; however, none of the money on the deal that is left is guaranteed.

Cooper was drafted by the Oakland Raiders back in 2015 with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft. He joined the Cowboys in 2018 after playing several Pro Bowl seasons in Oakland.

His $20 million salary would have become guaranteed for the Cowboys on March 20.

CeeDee Lamb, who the Cowboys drafted in 2020, will likely now become the team's top receiving option. Dallas is currently working on signing Michael Gallup to a multi-year deal that would see him remain with the team that drafted him in 2018.

