This season has been one to forget for Cowboys fans. After a brutal injury to Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have been fielding Andy Dalton as their starter and he has yet to deliver them very many wins. Despite their abysmal record, the Cowboys are still in playoff contention thanks to a terrible NFC East, although based on their performance today, it's safe to say they won't be making the playoffs if things continue to go this way.

In the clip below, the Cowboys were down 20-16 to the Washington Football Team when they decided to run a fake punt play on 4th and 10 in their own end. The play turned out to be a colossal failure as the ball carrier couldn't find a single open seam. In the end, he was tackled before he could pick up even so much as just one yard.

To add insult to injury, the Cowboys immediately gave up a touchdown, and things continued to get even worse from there. The final score of the game was 41-16 in favor of Washington and Cowboys fans were understandably upset about how it all went down.

On Twitter, fans and haters of the Cowboys voiced their opinions on the fake punt as well as the final score. As you can see from the tweets below, the Cowboys are a laughing stock right now and things aren't going to get any better.