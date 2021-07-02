"Hard Knocks" is one of the best shows on TV if you are an avid football fan. For years, we have gotten to see an in-depth look at what training camp looks like for some of the more struggling teams in the NFL. Over the last few weeks, there have been very few rumblings when it comes to "Hard Knocks" rumors, however, today, an official announcement was made, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Dallas Cowboys will be the subject of this year's program, which is going to be a lot of fun for both the fans and the haters. Last season, the Cowboys struggled due to Dak Prescott's injury, and they will have a lot riding on this season as he makes his long-awaited return to the field. With this new season, we will get a look inside his rehab and whether or not he's ready for that comeback.

The first episode will be on August 10th at 10 PM EST which means the series is only about a month away. If you're a football fan, this is certainly something to look forward to, especially with the season just a couple of months out. We should be in for a great year of football and "Hard Knocks" will be a good barometer of whether the Cowboys will be ready for this next challenge.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images