Everybody is all smiles in Dallas right now, as the Ezekiel Elliott holdout has finally come to an end, but it wasn't always rainbows and butterflies in Jerry's World.

A few weeks ago, when it appeared that Elliott was prepared to miss multiple regular season games, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if backup running back Tony Pollard's impressive play was his best leverage in the contract negotiations. Jones joked, "Zeke who?"

At the time of that remark, Zeke's agent said they didn't find Jones' comments to be funny at all. In fact, they considered it to be quite disrespectful.

However, now that Zeke has officially signed a historic six-year, $90M deal, the Cowboys have begun selling a "Zeke Who?" t-shirt, with proceeds from the sales going to The Salvation Army. As seen in the photos embedded below, the shirt reads "Zeke Who?" on the front with "That's Who!" on the back.

In addition to the proceeds from the shirt, Elliott will also be donating $100,000 to The Salvation Army.

The Cowboys will begin their journey to Super Bowl LIV with a home game against the division rival New York Giants this Sunday, followed by a road game against another NFC East foe, the Washington Redskins, in Week 2.