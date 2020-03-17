Dallas Cowboys fans have been stressed out of their minds these past couple of weeks due to the looming free agency cycle. It's well-known at this point that the Cowboys had two massive free agents to sign. The first was quarterback Dak Prescott and the second was wide receiver Amari Cooper. Yesterday, it was announced that Prescott would be hit with the franchise tag. This led to some hysteria on social media as Cowboys fans scrambled to figure out what's going on.

Luckily, they got a tiny bit of levity last night as it was revealed that Cooper would be staying with the Cowboys. The wide receiver got himself a massive contract worth $100 million over five years. If that wasn't enough, it just so happens that $60 million of that is guaranteed. Clearly, the Cowboys wanted to make sure their offensive weapon was secured.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Washington Redskins were looking to swoop in an steal Cooper but the wide receiver had a preference for Dallas. Not to mention, it's hard to turn down $100 million regardless of what city you are playing for. Now, the Cowboys can shift their attention to Prescott who will be much harder to sign.

Stay tuned for more NFL free agency updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.