After a 3-0 start, the Dallas Cowboys were looking like a real contender to win the Super Bowl. Since then, they have been abysmal and currently boast a record of 7-8. Heading into their game on Sunday against the Washington Redskins, they need a win and an Eagles loss in order to go to the playoffs. Head coach Jason Garrett has been blamed for the team's predicament and rumors are circulating that he could lose his job. During a recent press conference, Garrett spoke about how the rumors have affected him.

“I don’t really focus on that much at all. I really just try to focus on what I need to do each day to help our team play it’s best on Sunday, and that’ll continue to be my focus," Garrett said according to Cowboys reporter, Jon Machota.

This is easily the most important game Garrett has ever coached. Even if the team wins, the Cowboys can still miss the playoffs which is certainly grounds for dismissal. The last ten years have not been kind to Garrett and Cowboys fans are starting to get a little bit fed up. He will definitely have his work cut out for him on Sunday.

