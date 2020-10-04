Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill was fined for two separate plays during last week's 38-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Abbie Parr / Getty Images

First, Hill was fined $6,522 for a tackle on running back Chris Carson, during which, Hill twisted the leg of Carson to the point of injury. Second, Hill was fined $6,522 for a hit on quarterback Russell Wilson.

Chris Carson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, following the move from Hill.

"Yeah, I was really pissed about that one," Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said to 710 ESPN Seattle after the game. "I don't know what's going to happen with that, but I was pissed because that guy hurt him, unfortunately."

"By no means do we want to see a player hurt, but trust me, there was zero intent involved there," Cowboys head coach McCarthy said.

Hill was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he registered six total tackles. Hill has recorded 11 tackles through the first 3 games of the season.

Hill's $716,736 base salary contract pays out $42,000 each week.

The Cowboys next matchup is against the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 1:00 PM. The team is currently 1-2 through the first three weeks of the season.

[Via]